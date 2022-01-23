Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

