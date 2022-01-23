Maxim Group Increases Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target to $110.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $94.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,017.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

