Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

