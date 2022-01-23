Maytus Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

