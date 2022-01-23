McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $287.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.54.

Shares of MCD opened at $254.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day moving average of $247.71. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

