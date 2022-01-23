Meditor Group Ltd Sells 148,800 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meditor Group Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 3.5% of Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 191,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 218,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

