Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Megaport alerts:

Shares of MGPPF remained flat at $$12.35 during trading hours on Friday. Megaport has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.