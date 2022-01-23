Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,236 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

