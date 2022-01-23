Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,263.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

SCHH stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

