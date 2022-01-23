Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 464 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.50 and its 200-day moving average is $256.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

