Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,422 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $146.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

