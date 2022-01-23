Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 62,542 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $849,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.