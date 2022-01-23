Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $440.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $440.00 price objective on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Shares of FB opened at $303.17 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

