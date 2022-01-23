MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

MET opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 94.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

