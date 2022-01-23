Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.