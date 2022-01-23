Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

