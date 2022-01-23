Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $360.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

