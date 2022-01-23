MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 6.4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 226,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,914,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 3.43.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

