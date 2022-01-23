MileVerse (MVC) Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.64 or 0.06913515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,611.45 or 1.00096159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

