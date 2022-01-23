Mint Club 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and $1.24 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00031879 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

