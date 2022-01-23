Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 4061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

