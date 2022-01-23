Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $305.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 305 ($4.16) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

