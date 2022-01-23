Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 228,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after buying an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

