Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.23 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

