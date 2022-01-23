Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 162,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

