Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,707,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,257,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

