Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $437.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

