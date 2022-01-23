MKM Partners Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $200.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

