MKM Partners Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $200.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.
TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.
Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
