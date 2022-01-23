MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.38

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.20. MobileSmith shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

