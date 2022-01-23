Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $7.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.43 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $27.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $278.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.69.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

