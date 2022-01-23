Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.