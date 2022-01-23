MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $6,873,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $313,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MongoDB by 24.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $375.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

