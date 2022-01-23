Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.