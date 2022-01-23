Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €234.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €169.32 ($192.41).

HLAG stock opened at €258.00 ($293.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €242.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €212.22. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 52 week high of €295.00 ($335.23). The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

