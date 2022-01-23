Morgan Stanley Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.38.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

