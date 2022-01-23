Morgan Stanley Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $54.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

