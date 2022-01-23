Morgan Stanley Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $27.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IAS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

IAS opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

