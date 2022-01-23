Morgan Stanley Trims The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Target Price to GBX 4,550

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BKG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($69.59) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,540 ($75.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($63.31) to GBX 4,120 ($56.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.77) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.84).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,370 ($59.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,589.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,611.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,053 ($55.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($71.39). The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

