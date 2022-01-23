Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $29,519.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $279.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.96 and a 200-day moving average of $289.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

