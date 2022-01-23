mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) One Day Volume Tops $2.27 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006413 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.