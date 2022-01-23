mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) One Day Volume Tops $2.27 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004552 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045030 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006413 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

