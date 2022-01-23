mStable USD (MUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $200,779.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.51 or 0.99793883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00092527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035040 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00436946 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.