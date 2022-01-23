MurAll (PAINT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $49,842.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006301 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

