Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,931 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

