Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

