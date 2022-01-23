Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $324.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

