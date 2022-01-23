Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $359,627 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

