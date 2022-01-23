Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

