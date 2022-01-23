Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

