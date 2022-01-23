Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,818.18 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

