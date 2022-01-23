Name Change Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0182 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $972,618.03 and approximately $44,417.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006239 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,485,458 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

